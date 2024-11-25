Who is Calin Georgescu, the far-right populist who won the 1st round of Romania’s presidential race?

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Most polls predicted Calin Georgescu to win less than 10% of the vote in the first round of Romania’s presidential election. However, the 62-year-old obscure far-right populist shook the country’s political landscape by clinching the most votes and advancing to the second round to face off against reformist Elena Lasconi of the progressive Save Romania Union party. He also beat the incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of the ruling Social Democratic Party. The surprising outcome has left many political observers wondering how most local surveys were off, putting Georgescu behind at least five other candidates and who Calin Georgescu is.

