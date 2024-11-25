Trump transition team suggests sidelining top adviser over pay-to-play allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top lawyer on Donald Trump’s transition team has investigated a longtime adviser to the president-elect over allegations he used his proximity to Trump to score payments from those seeking roles or influence in the new administration. The review recommended that Trump aides sharply constrain adviser Boris Epshteyn’s access to the president-elect. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Epshteyn isn’t accused of doing anything illegal but the investigation appeared designed to weaken or eliminate his prominent position within Trump’s orbit. The president-elect has long chafed at those he viewed as using him for their own personal gain.

