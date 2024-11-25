Prison appears to be no barrier for Michigan county official who won another term

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A county official in Michigan has taken the oath of office for another term. But face-to-face meetings with his constituents are unlikely. Mark Brant soon will be off to federal prison for allowing his land to be used to grow marijuana for use in Ohio. Brant, a Republican, says he has no plans to quit as a Monroe County commissioner. He’ll still collect a roughly $15,000 salary. Brant says someone can take phone messages for him, and other commissioners can help his constituents when necessary.

