Police in Bangladesh arrest Hindu leader who leads rallies for minority protection

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh’s capital have arrested a prominent Hindu leader who has been leading rallies demanding security for Hindus in the overwhelmingly Muslim nation since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid a mass uprising in August. Hindus and members of other minority groups say they have faced more attacks than ever since an interim government replaced the ousted prime minister, as Islamist groups have become more prominent and demoralized security agencies have left a security vacuum. Prabhu faces charges of sedition filed in October after he led a huge rally in Chattogram in which he was accused of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag.

