Mexico’s president unveils a plan to promote non-violent music over ‘narco corridos’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wants Mexicans to cut back on listening to “narco corridos.” Sheinbaum said Monday she will launch a campaign to promote other, less violent musical styles that aren’t as linked to drug traffickers. The president views the campaign as a way to stop glorifying drug traffickers and reduce Mexico’s drug cartel violence. While the famous Mexican “corrido tumbado” singer Peso Pluma did not immediately react to the president’s announcement, he needn’t worry quite yet. Sheinbaum’s secret weapon is a 47-year-old northern governor who occasionally sings more traditional “banda” songs.

