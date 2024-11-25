India’s opposition protests against billionaire facing US bribery and fraud charges

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of India’s main opposition party have protested against billionaire Gautam Adani, who was recently indicted in the U.S. for alleged fraud and bribery, and accused the government of protecting the Indian coal magnate whose companies’ shares have plunged since the charges last week. Activists belonging to the Congress party flooded the streets of New Delhi on Monday to demand the immediate arrest of Adani, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adani and seven associates were charged by U.S. prosecutors last week over an alleged $265 million scheme to pay off Indian government officials. The Adani group has denied the charges and the government has not officially commented on them.

