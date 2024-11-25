Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital as government threatens to open fire

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Supporters of imprisoned Pakistani former premier Imran Khan have breached a lockdown in the capital Islamabad to demand his release. Police used tear gas Tuesday to disperse the crowds and at least one person has died in clashes. Scores more have been injured. Khan, who has been in jail for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened the protesters with “a bullet for a bullet” if they entered the capital.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.