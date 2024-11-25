Dennis Schroder leads short-handed Nets back from 18-point deficit to beat Warriors 128-120

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Cam Thomas added 23 and the undermanned Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 128-120 on Monday night.

Curry made a 3-pointer with 3:26 left and pulled the Warriors within three, but Golden State couldn’t make the crucial stops and squandered an 18-point lead. Curry scored 28, and Andrew Wiggins added 18 points.

Schroder’s 3 with 11:10 remaining tied the game at 92, and he put his team ahead with another at the 9:43 mark.

Jalen Wilson had 18 points for the short-handed Nets in a road back-to-back after a 108-103 win at Sacramento a night earlier.

Schroder missed Sunday’s game at Sacramento with right ankle soreness but returned for Brooklyn, which jumped ahead 9-2 before a Warriors timeout and ensuing run got the home team going.

The Warriors, coming off a 10-point loss at San Antonio on Saturday, dropped to 5-2 at home and 12-5 overall.

Takeaways

Nets: The Nets were missing Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith and Noah Clowney, who had an MRI exam on his sprained left ankle he injured Sunday, but coach Jordi Fernandez didn’t yet know the results. Nic Claxton felt something in his troublesome back and also sat out. Simmons rests the second game of back-to-backs.

Warriors: The Warriors totaled 47 bench points. … Jonathan Kuminga missed his second straight game with an illness.

Key moments

Moses Moody subbed into the game with 3:15 left in the second quarter and scored 12 straight Warriors points over the final 2:54 — with Curry assisting on Moody’s two 3-pointers and also a layup as Golden State led 67-58 at the break.

Key stats

Despite missing four players in their normal rotation, the Nets shot 44.4% from 3.

Up next

Brooklyn concludes its West Coast swing at Phoenix on Wednesday, the same night the Warriors host Oklahoma City.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba