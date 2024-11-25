Tracking more rain to start the holiday week!

The remnants from a weak atmospheric river move into the Central Coast Monday. This will bring moderate to heavier rain at times but impacts with this system will be minimal, other than slick roads. Most of the viewing area will wake up to light rain, so make sure to allow for extra time to make it to work or if you are traveling, keep an eye on road conditions and take it slow. Northern communities from Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo can expect 1-2 inches of rainfall through Tuesday night where south facing beaches and Ventura will see half an inch to an inch. There will be dry periods throughout the day but expect on and off showers through Tuesday night. Skies stay overcast and temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s, around 10 degrees below normal. Winds may be breezy at times but not quite up top advisory levels.

Keep those umbrellas out as more widespread rain continues Tuesday. It will be a showery and cool afternoon as we add to our rain totals. Marine conditions will be hazardous, make sure to avoid surfing as waters are likely polluted from runoff. Temperatures do not deviate much, only a degree or two of change compared to Monday. Winds will stay breezy at times and some Wind Advisories may be issued. Roads will be slick especially for our northern communities! The rain will lighten into the overnight hours and only a few smaller showers are expected.

We begin to dry out by Wednesday. The sun reappears and it will be a pleasant and slightly warmer afternoon. Highs rise into the 60s for most of the coverage zone and skies clear out just in time for Thanksgiving! We stay dry and closer to average until Black Friday where another chance of showers appear into the weekend. This system looks rather small and will cause minimal impacts, but something to keep an eye on if traveling.