US Air Force says drones spotted near 3 bases in England last week

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a number of small drones were detected last week around three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces. The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. The Air Force didn’t identify who was behind the incursions, but said base officials determined there was no impact on residents or critical infrastructure. Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Feltwell provides housing, schools and other services for the three bases.

