Canada’s top military commander calls out US senator for questioning a woman’s role in combat

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The first woman to command Canada’s military is calling out a U.S. senator for questioning the role of women in combat. Gen. Jennie Carignan responded to comments made by Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who was asked on Friday whether President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, should retract comments that he believes men and women should not serve together in combat units. Risch says women in combat create unique situations that have to be dealt with. Carignan says women are not a distraction to defense and national security.

