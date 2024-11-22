Venezuela’s government will investigate opposition leader Machado for supporting US House bill

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government has announced another investigation against opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, continuing its efforts to blame her for the economic sanctions that the United States has imposed against the South American country. Machado will be investigated for expressing support for a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that would block the federal government from contracting any company doing business with Venezuela’s government. A statement from Venezuela’s Attorney General’s Office announcing the latest investigation Friday said Machado’s comments “constitute the commission of crimes of treason against the country,” conspiracy with foreign countries and association. The statement characterizes the bill as an effort to increase sanctions against Venezuela.

