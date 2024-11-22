Kirill Petrenko finds leading the Berlin Philharmonic means 100 opinions and 100 expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — In his sixth season as chief conductor, Kirill Petrenko is leading the Berlin Philharmonic on its 25th U.S. tour and second in three years. There are eight performances from Nov. 15-26 in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago. He is the latest in the orchestra’s distinguished line of chief conductors that include Hans von Bülow, Arthur Nikisch, Wilhelm Furtwängler, Herbert von Karajan, Claudio Abbado and Simon Rattle. In an age of widespread audio and video streams, live performances remain an unmatched experience. The U.S. is the second-largest market behind Germany for the orchestra’s digital concert hall.

