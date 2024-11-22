Jalen Leach scores 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Northwestern beats Pepperdine 68-50

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Leach scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, Nick Martinelli added 20 points and Northwestern beat Pepperdine 68-50 on Friday night.

Martinelli scored the final eight points of a 12-0 run at the end of the first half to put Northwestern ahead 31-16 before Pepperdine guard Jaxon Olvera made a 3-pointer to pull within 12 points at the break.

Pepperdine twice got within 10 points in the second half, the last on a 3-pointer by Olvera with 14:02 left, but Northwestern scored on the following possession both times. Martinelli gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 24 points after making four straight free throws on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half.

Northwestern was just 2 of 11 from 3-point range but went 18 of 21 from the free-throw line. Pepperdine was 3 of 20 from distance and shot 29% overall.

Brooks Barnhizer had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Northwestern (5-1). On Tuesday, Barnhizer became the first Northwestern player to record a game of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals since at least 2005-06.

Olvera scored 11 points and Taj Au-Duke added 10 for Pepperdine (1-4). The Waves are in their first season under coach Ed Schilling, previously an assistant coach at Grand Canyon.

Pepperdine had won the only two previous meetings, both occurring in 2000, ending in one- and two-point victories.

Northwestern, which closed a season-long four-game homestand, travels to play Butler on Friday at the Arizona Tip-Off in Tempe. Pepperdine returns home to play Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball