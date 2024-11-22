Hydrate. Make lists. Leave yourself time. And other tips for reducing holiday travel stress
Associated Press
Travel, especially during the holiday season, can be stressful. But following some tips from the pros as you prepare for a trip can make for a smoother, less anxious experience. One expert traveler suggests making a list a week before you go of things you need to do and pack. Cross off each item as you complete it during the week. Another tip: Carry your comfort zone with you. That could mean noise-cancelling headphones, playlists meant to soothe airport travelers, entertainment and snacks from home. Carry a change of clothes and a phone charger in case of delays. Stay hydrated. Leave extra time. And know your airline’s rules. Downloading the airline’s app can help with that.