How a slapstick movie idea about beavers went from the bar to one of 2024’s biggest indie hits

NEW YORK (AP) — The microbudget movie “Hundreds of Beavers” has turned into lo-fi legend. Mike Cheslik’s film, made for just $150,000 and self-distributed in theaters, has managed to gnaw its way into a movie culture largely dominated by big-budget sequels. “Hundreds of Beavers” is a wordless black-and-white bonanza of slapstick antics about a stranded 19th century applejack salesman, played by his friend Ryland Tews, at war with a bevy of beavers, all of whom are played by actors in mascot costumes. It’s played in at least one theater a week since opening in January. On Dec. 5, it will play in more theaters than any point before.

