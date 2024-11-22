Detroit-area police officer charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 2 men

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer has been charged with manslaughter after his patrol car smashed into another vehicle, killing two men. The crash occurred in September in Warren, Michigan. Investigators say Warren Officer James Burke was driving southbound at a “high rate of speed” when his car struck a vehicle that was turning left at an intersection. Defense attorney Marc Curtis says the crash was an “unfortunate incident.” But he says it was the result of actions by both drivers. Curtis didn’t elaborate. Burke appeared in court and was released without having to post bond.

