Daniel Penny doesn’t testify as his defense rests in subway chokehold trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Penny has chosen not to testify at his trial in the death of an agitated man he choked on a subway train. Defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the closely watched manslaughter case concerning the death of Jordan Neely. Closing arguments are expected after Thanksgiving. Penny has pleaded not guilty. One of Penny’s lawyers notes that jurors heard from him when they saw video of the Marine veteran’s statements to police. He told officers he didn’t mean to injure Neely but was trying to keep him from others after he acted erratically and made threatening comments. Prosecutors say Penny recklessly killed Neely.

