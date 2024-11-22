CNN wants the North Carolina lieutenant governor’s defamation lawsuit against it thrown out

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — CNN wants a defamation lawsuit against it filed by North Carolina’s lieutenant governor dismissed. Mark Robinson filed the suit against the network for its report saying he once made explicit posts on a pornography website’s message board. The September report nearly led to the collapse of the Republican’s campaign for governor. Robinson ended up losing that race earlier this month. He sued in October and said, in part, the network failed to verify the posts. CNN’s filing on Thursday in federal court said that Robinson presented no evidence that the network believed its story was false or aired it recklessly. The report also detailed how they connected Robinson to a username on the website.

