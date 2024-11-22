Barrington Hargress scores 31 to help UC Riverside edge Colorado State 77-75 in OT

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 31 points, including six in overtime, to help UC Riverside slip past Colorado State 77-75 on Friday night.

Hargress also contributed six assists for the Highlanders (3-3). Nate Pickens scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Isaiah Moses shot 4 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson led the Rams (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Colorado State also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Nique Clifford. Kyle Jorgensen had 13 points.

UC Riverside entered halftime up 27-26. Hargress led UC Riverside with 21 second-half points and also hit the game-tying 3-pointer with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Hargress scored six in overtime.

