A judge pledged to waive fines against Massachusetts striking teachers if they return to classes

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has pledged to waive mounting fines against striking teachers in three Massachusetts communities for Friday if they agree to return to the classroom by Monday. Classrooms remained shuttered in Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead again on Friday, marking the end of the second full week that teachers have taken to the picket lines. All three communities are located north of Boston. The strikes have kept thousands of students at home and will force schools to hold classes during vacations and weekends to meet the required 180 days of classroom learning required by state law.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.