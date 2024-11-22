A Dutch court weighs a lawsuit against arms sales to Israel

THE HAGUE (AP) — Pro-Palestinian activists have told a Dutch court that the Netherlands is violating international law by selling weapons to Israel. The hearing comes a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes. If The Hague District Court supports the activists’ complaint, the Netherlands will be banned from sending weapons to Israel and trading with the occupied territories. It has already halted the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel following a similar case. The Dutch state denies it is in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.