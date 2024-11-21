Why people are protesting over a deadly roof collapse in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The deadly collapse of a concrete roof at a rail station in Serbia has raised tensions across the Balkan county. It has fueled widespread anger toward the government and protests after the failure claimed 15 lives in the northern city of Novi Sad. The station was recently renovated as part of a Serbian-Chinese partnership. Critics allege that corruption, poor oversight and inadequate construction work contributed to the Nov. 1 tragedy. Officials have offered conflicting information about whether the roof was part of the renovation, and its maintenance is under scrutiny. The collapse became a flashpoint for broader dissatisfaction with Serbia’s authoritarian rule.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.