UK watchdog slams family of fundraiser Capt. Tom Moore for making personal gains from charity

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s charity regulator has sanctioned the daughter and son-in-law of Capt. Tom Moore, saying they personally benefited from a charity set up in the name of the World War II veteran who raised millions for charity by walking laps of his garden during the coronavirus pandemic. Moore, who died in 2021 at 100 years old, raised almost 39 million pounds or $49 million through his daily walks during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of that money was donated to Britain’s National Health Service. The problems began after Moore’s family established the Captain Tom Foundation to continue his fundraising efforts. The Charity Commission for England and Wales said in a damning report that the veteran’s daughter and son-in-law made almost 1.5 million pounds from activities linked to the charity.

