Trump convinced Republicans to overlook his misconduct. But can he do the same for his nominees?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has tried to act with impunity while staffing his new administration, choosing loyalists who often lack expertise or sometimes face sexual misconduct allegations. Now his efforts have hit their first roadblock. Trump’s choice for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration on Thursday. The former Florida congressman was widely disliked by his colleagues and he was accused of having sex with an underage girl. Now the question is whether Gaetz was uniquely unpalatable or if Trump’s other picks could exceed Republicans’ capacity to overlook red flags. For example, potential Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth paid a confidential settlement to a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

