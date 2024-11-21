Penn State wins trademark case over retailer’s use of vintage logos, images

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has won a closely watched trademark fight over an online retailer’s use of its vintage logos and images. A Pennsylvania jury awarded Penn State $28,000 in damages earlier this week over products made and sold by the firms Vintage Brand and Sportswear Inc. Penn State accused them of selling “counterfeit” clothing and accessories without the university’s permission, while the defendants argued that the vintage images were in the public domain. At least a dozen other schools have sued the defendants on similar grounds, but the Penn State case was the first to go to trial.

