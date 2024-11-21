New Orleans Police say 3 shot, 1 killed in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One person has been killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the French Quarter, New Orleans’ historic tourist district. Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick tells reporters officers responded about Thursday afternoon and had a least one of three suspects in custody. Kirkpatrick said at least three masked suspects were in a car when they pulled up outside Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse and opened fire. The arrested suspect’s name and expected charges have not yet been released. Kirkpatrick urged the other suspects to surrender. At least one gun has been recovered. Kirkpatrick says the two victims were listed in stable condition and a third was in surgery.

