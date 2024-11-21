Man who set off makeshift bomb outside Alabama attorney general’s office sentenced to nine years

MONTOGMERY, Ala. (AP) — The man who detonated a makeshift bomb outside of the Alabama attorney general’s office has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Kyle Calvert had plead guilty to the charge of malicious use of an explosive device. No people were hurt, and nearby buildings weren’t damaged. After Thursday’s sentencing, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said there was no tolerance for acts of violence like this one. Prosecutors said Calvert placed stickers reflecting a wide range of political ideologies around the area, some of which included the phrase, “Support your local antifa.” But Calvert said he does not have any “affiliation with antifa” in his plea deal.

