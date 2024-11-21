Indonesia’s Prabowo plans to retire all fossil fuel plants in 15 years, but experts are skeptical

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced that his government plans to retire all coal and other fossil fuel-powered power plants within 15 years, while drastically boosting renewable energy capacity. Experts and environmental activists are welcoming that, while hedging their expectations that will happen. Indonesia is one of the world’s largest coal producers and consumers. Almost all of Indonesia’s energy comes from fossil fuels, including highly-polluting coal. Over 250 coal-fired power plants operate in the country and more are being built, while less than 15% of Indonesia’s renewable energy potential has been developed.

