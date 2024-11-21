Historically bad year for dolphin strandings on Cape Cod has scientists looking for answers

Scientists say an unprecedentedly bad year for beached dolphins on Cape Cod might have to do with warming waters changing the availability of the animals’ food. Cape Cod has a long history of marine mammal strandings. That is partially because of dramatic changes in the tide that sometimes trap wayward dolphins if they swim too close to shore. The International Fund for Animal Welfare, which responds to marine mammal strandings, says Thursday it has responded to 342 live, stranded dolphins this year. That is five times more than its annual average of 67.

