A Tennessee man is convicted of killing 2 at a high school basketball game in 2021

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted of killing two men and wounding a third in a shooting at a high school basketball game three years ago. A district attorney says Jadon Hardiman was found guilty Thursday in Gibson County of charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The 21-year-old faces up to 76 years in prison at sentencing in April. Hardiman opened fire in a concession area during a basketball game at Humboldt High School on Nov. 30, 2021. One bullet hit a man who was killed within seconds. Another man who was shot died at a hospital months later.

