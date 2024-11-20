Tennessee to count provisional ballots by people convicted of felonies who had rights in limbo
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will count the provisional ballots cast by six people convicted of felonies who had their voting rights recently restored under judges’ rulings. However, those rights had been placed in limbo after state officials filed legal motions arguing that they had to get their gun rights back in order to vote again. According to letters sent to local election commissions earlier this month, Election Coordinator Mark Goins has told officials to count the provisional ballots. Despite begrudgingly allowing the six voters to cast their provisional ballots, Goins has warned election commissions that the latest court orders were not final.