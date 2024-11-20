Speaker Johnson declares support for banning Sarah McBride’s access to women’s restrooms

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson declared that lawmakers and staff will have to use the restroom corresponding with their biological sex. It is a statement directed at Sarah McBride, the first transgender person to be elected to to Congress, months before she is set to arrive on Capitol Hill. The statement comes a day after Johnson was questioned on the issue and emphasized the need to “treat all persons with dignity and respect.” The resolution to restrict McBride’s access to women’s restroom was introduced Monday by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. McBride says she will follow the rules even if she doesn’t agree with them.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.