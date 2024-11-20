Snack justice: Spanish court slaps supermarket that fired a worker for eating a croquette

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has upheld a ruling that a supermarket worker was unlawfully fired for having eaten a croquette that was going to be thrown away after not having been sold from the store’s deli section. The worker was fired in July 2023 after he had snarfed down the fried snack that was destined for the trash after the store had closed for the day. A lower court ruled in May that the worker should be reinstated in his job and paid compensation. The superior court of Castilla-La Mancha has now rejected an appeal of that ruling by the supermarket chain. The Associated Press saw the verdict on Wednesday.

