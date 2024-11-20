Sig Sauer ordered to pay $11 million to Philadelphia man wounded by pistol that went off by itself

A Philadelphia jury has awarded $11 million to a man whose holstered Sig Sauer pistol went off by itself while he was going down the stairs. Wednesday’s jury award was the second major verdict this year against the embattled gun manufacturer over its P320 model. The jury concluded that New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer was negligent for selling a defective gun and holster. The plaintiff’s lawyers say the P320 pistol is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled, a defect that has led to scores of injuries around the U.S. Sig Sauer said the gun is safe.

