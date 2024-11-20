Shootouts in northern Mexico kill 3 police officers and 4 drug cartel suspects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three state police officers and four drug cartel suspects are dead following a running series of shootouts in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas, across the border from Texas. Another five police officers were wounded in a series of confrontations along highways around the town of San Fernando, Tamaulipas. Drug cartel gunmen set up road blockades and attacked police patrols late Tuesday. The office of the state security spokesman confirmed the deaths on Wednesday, but there was no immediate information on the condition of the wounded officers. Cartel suspects in another border state, Sonora, killed a detective and wounded two others in a shootout Wednesday.

