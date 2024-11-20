Seck’s 18 help Fresno State take down Prairie View A&M 94-83

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mor Seck scored 18 points as Fresno State beat Prairie View A&M 94-83 on Wednesday night in a campus game of the Acrisure Holiday Invitational.

Seck had 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2). Jalen Weaver scored 17 points and added five assists. Elijah Price shot 4 of 12 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Panthers (1-4) were led by Jordan Tillmon, who recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Tanahj Pettway added 17 points for Prairie View A&M. John-Paul Ricks also put up 16 points.

Fresno State took the lead with 19:25 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 53-36 at halftime, with Price racking up 14 points. Fresno State was outscored by Prairie View A&M in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Seck led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.