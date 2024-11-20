Raynaud’s 20 points, 10 rebounds lead Stanford to narrow 70-63 win over Norfolk State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Stanford held off a second-half rally, and the Cardinal defeated Norfolk State 70-63 on Wednesday night.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half, Norfolk State went ahead 42-40 shortly after halftime. Stanford responded, particularly on defense, holding the Spartans to two field goals and four free throws over the next 8 1/2 minutes. A 3-pointer by Raynaud gave Stanford a 60-51 lead with 4 1/2 minutes to go.

Brian Moore Jr. had a personal 7-0 run to get Norfolk State within 60-58 with 2:50 remaining before Oziyah Sellers hit a 3-pointer and Stanford made 9 of 10 free throws to close it out.

Jaylen Blake had 18 points and Sellers 15 for Stanford (5-0). The Cardinal were just 15 for 27 from the free-throw line before their closing run. They shot 33% overall and made only 8 of 34 3-pointers.

Moore scored 24 points, Christian Ings 17 and Jalen Myers 10 for Norfolk State (4-2).

Stanford raced out to a 14-2 lead and still led by 11 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half but an 0-for-9 shooting skid let the Spartans close the gap. Stanford led 38-33 at halftime.

Raynaud, the USBWA National Player of the Week, averaged 21.3 points and 12.8 rebounds in Stanford’s first four games.

