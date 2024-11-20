North Carolina Republicans push through bill weakening incoming governor and attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have given final approval to a series of political power moves that would weaken the incoming governor and other Democratic elected officials. The Senate voted Wednesday along party lines for a measure that would alter yet again how the State Board of Elections is appointed. That would likely lead to a GOP majority. The House approved the same measure Tuesday. It now goes to the desk of outgoing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for a potential veto. The bill also contains a new round of Hurricane Helene relief provisions, but Democrats say more should have been done this week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.