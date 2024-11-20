No. 3 Gonzaga dominates Long Beach State, 84-41

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike and Khalif Battle each had 15 points as No. 3 Gonzaga routed Long Beach State 84-41 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs (5-0), who have opened with five straight wins for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Gonzaga’s bench provided 32 points, including 12 from Braden Huff and 10 from Dusty Stromer. Huff has scored in double figures in every outing this season.

Long Beach State’s leading scorer, Devin Askew, had 12 points. The senior was averaging 17.3 per game.

Takeaways

Gonzaga: While the Zags have scored 80 points in every game, they’ve shot better than 40% from beyond the arc twice and under 35% from 3-point territory in the other three games.

Long Beach State: In coach Chris Acker’s first season, Long Beach State (1-4) is off to its worst start since the 2020-21 season. Struggling to find its footing on offense, Acker’s squad shot 31.5% from the field and 10% from 3-point range against Gonzaga.

Key moment

Battle’s 3-pointer with 7:40 left before halftime gave Gonzaga a 33-9 cushion. Long Beach State failed to get an offensive rebound until the 9:15 mark of the first half.

Key stats

Askew was 2 for 6 on 3s but his Long Beach State teammates went 0 for 14. Junior transfer TJ Wainwright, who entered 9 of 21 from outside the arc, missed all six of his attempts.

Up next

Gonzaga: Heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis to play West Virginia next Wednesday.

Long Beach State: Will host Fresno State on Saturday.

___

