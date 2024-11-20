ICC sentences al-Qaida-linked former police chief to 10 years for war crimes in Mali

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court has sentenced an al-Qaida-linked extremist leader to 10 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out when he headed the Islamic police in Timbuktu in the west African country of Mali. Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud was convicted of torture, religious persecution and other inhumane acts in June. Judges found he was a “key figure” in a reign of terror after Islamic extremist rebels overran the Malian desert city in 2012. Al Hassan was expressionless as he listened to the sentence being read out.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.