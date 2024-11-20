Georgia election workers seek more penalties against Giuliani, saying he continues to defame them

Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani have asked a judge to penalize him even more. They say the former attorney for Donald Trump continues to spread lies about their actions during the 2020 presidential election. Attorneys for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss said in a federal court filing in Washington on Wednesday that Giuliani repeated the lies on two recent broadcasts of his nightly show on X. They’re asking a judge to hold him in contempt and impose sanctions. A attorney representing Giuliani said he had not yet seen Wednesday’s filing, so couldn’t comment on the specifics.

