Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing Georgia student Laken Riley

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Closing arguments have begun in the trial of the man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, whose death fueled the national debate over immigration during this year’s presidential race. Jose Ibarra is charged with murder and other crimes in Riley’s February death. He waived his right to a jury trial, meaning the case will be decided by the judge. The trial began Friday with the prosecution resting its case on Tuesday after calling more than a dozen witnesses. The defense called a police officer, a jogger and one of Ibarra’s neighbors on Tuesday before resting their case Wednesday morning.

