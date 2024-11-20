Dallas doctor gets 190 years for tampering with IV bags used in surgeries

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas anesthesiologist has been sentenced to 190 years in prison for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid. It happened at the surgical center where Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. worked, leading to the death of a coworker and causing cardiac emergencies for multiple patients. Court documents show 61-year-old Ortiz was sentenced in federal court Wednesday. Prosecutors said numerous patients at Surgicare North Dallas suffered cardiac emergencies during routine medical procedures performed by various doctors from May through August in 2022. Another anesthesiologist who had worked there died while treating herself for dehydration using an IV bag.

