Auditor cites improper use of public funds at Western New Mexico University

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state auditor has identified multiple instances of wasteful spending and improper use of public funds at Western New Mexico University. The Office of the State Auditor made public its findings Tuesday, saying that university management and regents failed to uphold their fiduciary responsibilities. The review cited hundreds of thousands of dollars in spending that didn’t comply with university rules. State lawmakers started raising questions last year about overseas trips by university President Joseph Shepard and his wife’s use of a university credit card. The university says changes have been made and an independent audit is underway.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.