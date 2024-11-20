Arizona State holds off Cal Poly with backup Sanon scoring 22 in 93-89 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Reserve Joson Sanon scored 22 points, Jayden Quaintance recorded a double-double and Arizona State held off Cal Poly 93-89 on Wednesday night.

Adam Miller scored 16 points, Alston Mason 14, BJ Freeman 13, Basheer Jihad 11 and Quaintance 11 to go along with 12 rebounds for the Sun Devils (5-1).

Arizona State led for the duration of the second half, but Cal Poly stayed within striking distance once Kieran Elliott made a layup and Peter Bandelj converted a three-point play to get the Mustangs (3-3) within 59-51 with 15 minutes remaining.

With 4:15 left, Bandelj again converted a three-point play to reduce Arizona State’s deficit to 77-76. Jihad made 1 of 2 free throws to put ASU up 82-80 with 2:25 left. Jarred Hyder followed with a missed 3-point attempt for Cal Poly and Jihad went back to the line where he made both foul shots for a four-point lead.

Hyder made a 3 with 16 seconds to go to reduce Cal Poly’s deficit to 89-87. Sanon and Hyder each made a pair, and with six seconds left, Freeman sealed it by making a pair of foul shots for the game’s final points.

Hyder scored 27 points shooting 9 of 18, including 7 of 14 from 3. Isaac Jessup added 17 points and Elliott 14 on 6-of-7 shooting for Cal Poly.

Arizona State moved its all-time record against the Mustangs to 7-1.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball