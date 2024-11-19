US defense chief says alliance with Philippines will transcend administrations

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has condemned China’s dangerous actions against the Philippines and renewed a warning that the United States would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under an armed attack in the disputed South China Sea. Asked if the strong U.S. military support to the Philippines would continue under President Donald Trump, including $500 million in new military funding, Austin, speaking during a visit to the Philippine province of Palawan, said he would not speculate on the next administration’s actions. But he expressed belief the strong alliance “will transcend changes of administration.”

