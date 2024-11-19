Trump sets records with pace of appointments, but that doesn’t mean the transition is going smoothly

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In the two weeks since Election Day, President-elect Donald Trump has been setting records with the pace of appointments for his incoming administration. But speed shouldn’t necessarily be confused with organization. Trump has pumped out more than two dozen appointments and nominations, including 16 Cabinet-level positions. The selection process, playing out in a converted conference room at his Mar-a-Lago club and on his gilded private jet, risks repeating some of the errors of his first term, and making some new ones. The picks are at once a manifestation of Trump’s pledge to voters to be a disruptive force in the country and a return to the chaotic era of governance that defined his four years in the Oval Office.

