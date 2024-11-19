Trump interviewing candidates for FBI chief, Vance says in later-deleted social media post

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is interviewing candidates for the role of FBI director in the clearest indication yet that the incoming administration is looking to replace Christopher Wray in the position. That’s according to incoming Vice President JD Vance. In a social media post that was later deleted, Vance defended his absence from a Senate vote on the confirmation of a judicial nominee of President Joe Biden’s. Vance wrote that at the time of the vote, he was meeting with Trump to interview people for multiple government positions, including FBI director. The FBI declined to comment.

