Tilly scores 20 as Santa Clara knocks off UC Riverside 96-54

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christoph Tilly had 20 points in Santa Clara’s 96-54 victory over UC Riverside on Tuesday.

Tilly had five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Broncos (2-3). Adama Bal scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Johnny O’Neil went 5 of 6 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Joel Armotrading finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Highlanders (2-3). Rikus Schulte added 11 points for UC Riverside. Barrington Hargress had 10 points and seven assists.

Santa Clara took the lead with 11:16 left in the first half and did not give it up. Tilly led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 43-21 at the break. Santa Clara outscored UC Riverside by 20 points over the final half, while Bal led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

